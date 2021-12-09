Man City could face a difficult Champions League last 16 draw, with Guardiola potentially facing a tie against Inter or Atletico Madrid.

Man City could face a difficult last-16 knockout draw in the Champions League, with Guardiola possibly facing an Inter or Atletico Madrid match.

MANCHESTER CITY could be up against Atletico Madrid or Inter Milan in the Champions League last 16.

Despite a 2-1 defeat at RB Leipzig on Tuesday, Pep Guardiola’s side won Group A by a single point, pipping French giants Paris Saint-Germain to first place.

Teams cannot play clubs from their own country until the quarter-finals, according to European Union rules.

They also won’t be able to face teams from their own group in the last 16.

PSG, who defeated Club Brugge 4-1 on Tuesday, is no longer in the running.

It also means that all-Premier League matches against Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool are off the table for the time being.

Guardiola’s team, having won their group, is in a pot with the other group winners and can only be drawn against the runners-up.

That isn’t to say they won’t play some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

In Group B, Atletico finished second to Liverpool, while Inter finished fifth in Group D, five points behind Real Madrid.

City could also face Villarreal or Atalanta, whichever qualifies after their match was postponed due to snow on Wednesday.

Sporting finished second in Group C, behind Dutch champions Ajax.

In Group E, Benfica finished ten points behind Bayern Munich.

After they were relegated to the Europa League, they pipped crisis-hit Barcelona to second place, with ‘p***** off Xavi’ blasting his flops.

After finishing second in Group G behind table-toppers Lille and third-placed Sevilla, the Red Devils could face Austrian side RB Salzburg.

On Monday, at 11 a.m. UK time, the draw will be held in Switzerland.

