Man City fans must be wary of Pep Guardiola’s fourth-season syndrome

Pep Guardiola’s managerial career has so far gone in four-year cycles.

Four years at Barcelona, beginning with unprecedented success, followed by departure after being beaten to the LaLiga title by Jose Mourinho.

A year’s sabbatical recharging the batteries followed by three years at Bayern Munich, which saw him dominate German football but exit after a hat-trick of failures in the Champions League.

Guardiola has already rewritten English football’s history books with the first 100-point season and first domestic clean sweep of trophies, but his ‘difficult’ fourth season has seen City languish 22 points behind Liverpool.

The upcoming Champions League clash with Real Madrid is huge. We don’t know if Guardiola will leave City this summer if they come up short in Europe again, but he’s never tasted failure and gone again for a fifth season.

Sportsmail takes a look at Pep’s four-year cycles and how they ended…

Barcelona weren’t the primary force in European football when Guardiola took over in 2008.

After five years of Frank Rijkaard, there were questions over whether he deserved the job based on him being a former Barca captain and Johan Cruyff acolyte. His senior management experience at that stage was zero.

Guardiola proved the skeptics spectacularly wrong by building arguably the greatest team club football has ever seen.

Yes, he had Lionel Messi at his peak, but Barca were more than that; the tiki-taka of Xavi and Iniesta, the intense press that won the ball back so quickly; the physicality of leaders like Carles Puyol and Sergio Busquets.

In season one, Guardiola won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League, defeating Manchester United in the final.

They went on to win six trophies in 2009 alone, adding the Spanish Super Cup, European Super Cup and World Cup Club in the first half of 2009-10.

LaLiga was retained that season and in 2010-11, they completed a hat-trick of Spanish titles and produced a mesmerising display at Wembley to beat Manchester United 3-1 in the Champions League final.

However, Guardiola’s relentless intensity took a toll, mercilessly exploited by his rival at Madrid, Mourinho. The relationship between Spain’s top two clubs became toxic, the lowpoint when Mourinho poked Guardiola’s assistant Tito Vilanova.

Within the Nou Camp, there were whispers of the Barca squad — including Messi — finding Guardiola’s demands tiresome, including what they ate and drank.

Guardiola did win the Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, World Club Cup and European Super Cup but the big ones eluded him; Mourinho and Real winning LaLiga and Chelsea knocking Barca out of the Champions League after a freakish 2-2 draw at the Nou Camp.

Guardiola was drained. He had said: ‘The day I see the light go out of my players’ eyes, I’ll know it’s time to go,’ and he had fears after four years the same messages being hammered home weren’t having as much as an impact.

To add to the cocktail, Barcelona now had a new president, Sandro Rossell, who had replaced Joan Laporta, the man who appointed Guardiola.

Rossell referred to Guardiola as ‘The Dalai Lama’ and it wasn’t necessarily meant as a compliment. Guardiola, the idealist, who had reintroduced Barcelona the purist ways of Cruyff, had to walk away to preserve his own sanity and longevity in the game.

The first year of the cycle, spent by Guardiola with his wife living in New York, was critical in restoring the manager’s ambition and energy.

He rented a luxury apartment overlooking Central Park where neighbours included Barbara Streisand. Football took a much-needed back seat to life, though there were offers from Chelsea and a famous dinner with Sir Alex Ferguson.

At the end of his break, Guardiola settled on Bayern Munich, though when he arrived at the start of 2013-14 he was joining a club that had just won the Treble, including a Champions League.

Guardiola’s brief was to bring a new style to Bavaria rather than just win trophies. In that he succeeded, helped by a couple of world-class wingers in Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, and a core of German internationals including sweeper-keeper Manuel Neuer who were about to win the World Cup.

Bayern won the Bundesliga in Guardiola’s first season by 19 points, scoring 94 goals in 34 games. The winning gap was 10 points in 2014-15 and 2015-16. Arguably his most important signing was striker Robert Lewandowski, who was to become a club legend and is still scoring for fun even now.

But the fact that Guardiola’s predecessor Jupp Heynckes had won the Champions League put pressure on the Spaniard. Bayern were thrashed 5-0 on aggregate by Real Madrid in the 2014 semi-finals. They reached the last four again in 2015 but lost out to Barcelona.

All the while Manchester City — with former Barca execs and Guardiola pals Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain in charge at the Etihad — were regularly sending scouts to Munich to watch Bayern play so they could make signings that would fit in with Pep’s philosophy.

In 2015-16, Guardiola’s third season, there was a feeling the manager was getting itchy feet again and the time was right for a crack at the Premier League. Guardiola’s strength of character also offended some people in Munich.

Legendary club doctor Hans Muller-Wohlfhart left Bayern during Guardiola’s tenure, later claiming the manager ‘completely neglected the medical profession.’ In other words, it was Pep’s way or the highway.

It was known midway through the season that Guardiola would leave for Manchester City and there weren’t too many tears in Germany. For the third season in a row, Bayern fell at the Champions League semi-final stage, Antoine Griezmann’s goal at the Allianz Arena giving Atletico Madrid victory on away goals.

Guardiola arrived in Manchester at the same time as Jose Mourinho, with City and United having finished level on points the previous season.

It didn’t take City long to leave United trailing in their wake though the first season was still a transitional one at The Etihad, not helped by a serious injury to Guardiola’s first signing, Ilkay Gundogan.

City won only the League Cup in 2016-17 and Guardiola flippantly said he wasn’t ‘a coach for the tackles’ when they conceded four goals in a defeat at Leicester.

Everything fell into place the next season, however. City won the Premier League title with a record 100 points before retaining it with 98 points. They also added the FA Cup and League Cup for a unique treble.

Along the way, City produced some of the finest football seen in the Premier League, from ball-playing goalkeeper Ederson to the attacking talents of Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero.

The one miss has been the Champions League and this season Guardiola has also appeared caught out for not replacing skipper Vincent Kompany, an error compounded by injury to Aymeric Laporte.

The tetchy side of City’s manager has emerged. He has complained about the fixture list, it could ‘kill the players’, has seen recent signings Benjamin Mendy and Joao Cancelo fail to live up their price-tags, appeared powerless to get Sane to sign a new contract and has had to ward off stories linking him with Juventus.

Guardiola insists he will not activate an alleged get-out clause this summer and that he will honour his contract until 2021.

That would keep him at City for a fifth year, something that he’s not done at other clubs. But until we know the result of the last 16 Champions League tie with Real Madrid, nobody can be sure.

The sheer effort it takes Guardiola to lift his teams to extraordinary levels does also seem to lead to burn-out – every four years.