Man City ‘interested in Serge Gnabry and could use Sane in swap deal’

Manchester City are reportedly interested in Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry and could look to use Leroy Sane as part of a swap deal to bring him in.

Twenty-four-year-old Gnabry has impressed for the Bundesliga giants this season, scoring 14 goals and supplying eight assists in 28 matches.

City have been monitoring the former Gunners wideman and could look to make a swap deal with winger Sane, according to The Sun.

Bayern have been long-term admirers of City’s Sane. The 24-year-old was a transfer target for the German outfit last summer but a move did not happen.

Sportsmail reported last summer that Sane missed out on a lucrative £20.8million-a-year Bayern contract due to sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Community Shield against Liverpool.

Sane’s current contract at the Etihad runs out in June 2021 but he has often found himself struggling for a place in the starting XI under manager Pep Guardiola.