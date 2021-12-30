Man City is rumored to be planning a summer transfer for Harry Kane, with Erling Haaland also on the wish list.

MANCHESTER CITY could go from having no strikers to having two of the world’s most dangerous finishers.

According to reports, both Harry Kane and Erling Haaland are on City’s radar to replace the departing Ferran Torres.

According to ESPN, City will not sign a Torres replacement in January, preferring to wait until the summer to bring in a marquee signing up front.

After failing to sign the England captain six months ago, the club is said to’still have an interest’ in him.

Chairman Daniel Levy remained adamant about keeping Kane, rejecting a £120 million bid from City earlier this year.

A deal fell through due to a £150 million price tag deterring the Premier League champions and player-plus-cash proposals failing to gain traction.

However, after a stuttering first half of the season, Kane may try to force a move once more.

The 28-year-old has only scored four times in 16 Premier League games this season, but three goals in his last three suggest he is regaining form.

If Spurs fail to qualify for the Champions League yet again, another offer from the league leaders may be difficult to refuse.

Haaland is also said to be on Pep Guardiola’s list of summer targets.

At the end of the season, the 21-year-old is thought to be available for £68 million.

Borussia Dortmund is desperate to keep their star player and is preparing a club-record contract offer in order to do so.

After Dortmund has made their pitch to Haaland and his representatives, his future will be decided in February.

However, after scoring 76 goals in just 75 games for Dortmund, the striker is being pursued by a slew of top European clubs.

City are well aware of the financial requirements to sign the Norwegian, according to SunSport, and are pressing ahead with their plans.

Mino Raiola, Haaland’s agent, is said to be demanding £47 million in commission for a deal involving his client, but City are unfazed.

However, the club will face stiff competition for his signature, with Manchester United, a cross-city rival, also interested.

Liverpool and Chelsea have both been linked with a move to Haaland elsewhere in the Premier League.

While in Europe, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, and PSG are all keeping an eye on the hitman.

