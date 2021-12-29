Man City leads Brentford by eight points thanks to Foden’s goal.

Pep Guardiola’s side may be 11 points ahead of their opponents by the time they play again, but he insists the title race is still open.

Manchester City won their 10th Premier League match in a row, giving them the chance to start the new year with a double-digit lead in the title race.

A title race that was once expected to be a three-horse race is in danger of becoming a title procession for Pep Guardiola’s defending champions.

After the events of Wednesday night in London, a City win at Arsenal on New Year’s Day would leave second-placed Chelsea 11 points behind third-placed Liverpool on Sunday.

It was far from Pep Guardiola’s best performance, but with Foden and Jack Grealish returning to the starting lineup after being left out for disciplinary reasons, the England international proved crucial.

Brentford (3-5-2) is a team that plays in the Premier League.

City (4-3-3) is a team from Manchester, England.

However, a City team that had scored 17 goals in their previous three games did not have it all their way.

Joao Cancelo was forced to nod Yoane Wissa’s effort off the City line less than a minute before Foden’s opener, giving the champions a major scare.

City, on the other hand, showed their clinical side down the other end, with Kevin De Bruyne delivering an inch-perfect delivery into the Brentford area, where Foden was able to sweep the ball in with his first touch from six yards.

It was the Belgian’s first league assist of the season, after contributing 32 in the previous two seasons – not that City has struggled as a result: they scored 113 goals in a calendar year that set a new record, 51 of them this season.

Indeed, with City leading 1-0 after 16 minutes and Brentford decimated by injury, illness, and suspension, a repeat of City’s seven goals against Leeds or their six against Leicester looked possible.

Brentford had other ideas, as they had all half, when City’s proclivity for giving away tactical fouls provided the hosts with a slew of dangerous set-pieces.

After a Wissa cross, Frank Onyeka fired a shot straight at Ederson, forcing the keeper to make a fine near-post save.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Brentford vs Man City: Player ratings, analysis and reaction as Foden’s goal puts City eight points clear