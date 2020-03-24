Man City, Man United donate combined £100,000 to food banks

Manchester United and Manchester City have donated a combined £100,000 to help food banks in Greater Manchester meet increased demand from vulnerable people as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Following a new cooperation between the MCFC and MUFC Fans’ Foodbanks to launch a fundraising appeal in response to the impact of the coronavirus, each club will donate £50,000 to the Trussell Trust.

The Trussell Trust support a network of over 1,200 food bank centres, including 19 in the Greater Manchester area which will be the beneficiaries of this donation.

The donations will help local food banks increase capacity and compensate for the temporary loss of food donations on matchdays through the MCFC Fans Foodbank Support and MUFC Fans Foodbank.

These groups usually collect supplies outside Old Trafford and The Etihad before home games but this has been interrupted by the suspension of football due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are proud of the role our supporters play in helping local food banks and recognise the increased strain likely to be placed on these charities by the impact of coronavirus,” the clubs said in a joint statement.

“At a time of challenge for our community, we are pleased to come together with our fans to help vulnerable members of society in a City United.”

The MCFC Fans Foodbank Support added: “We’re delighted that City and United have donated such a huge amount to Fans Supporting Foodbanks. This will be an enormous help for the Greater Manchester

community at a time when people need it most.

“We’d like to thank everyone on both sides for demonstrating that hunger doesn’t wear club colours, and for the show of community solidarity.”

