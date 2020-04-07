Man City manager Pep Guardiola’s mother DIES after contracting coronavirus

The mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has died after contracting coronavirus, the club has confirmed on Monday. Dolors Sala Carrió died in Barcelona at the age of 82.

The current Premier League champions tweeted the sad news on Monday, offering their sympathies to their manager and his loved ones in his homeland of Spain.

“The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus. She was 82-years-old,” the club wrote.

“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”

Spain has one of the highest death rates from Covid-19 infection, with a recorded 13,055 fatalities from over 40,000 confirmed cases.

Guardiola is a native of Catalonia, where the disease has claimed the lives of nearly 2,000 people. Residents in the region were recently told to brace themselves for the worst and that the death toll could sky rocket.

Pep, 49, is a club hero at local side Barcelona, winning the Champions League as a player and then manager as well as captaining the side. He has since won two Premier League titles with City, an FA Cup and a hat-trick of League Cup trophies.