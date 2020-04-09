Man City players close to agreeing wage deferral on one condition

Manchester City are getting closer to an agreement that would see their players defer their salaries to help the club out financially during the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports.

Top-flight stars came under fire after some clubs placed non-playing staff on the Government’s furlough scheme, with health secretary Matt Hancock last week calling for Premier League players to take a pay cut.

Premier League clubs proposed wage deductions or deferrals of around 30 per cent to mitigate the financial impact of the crisis but talks over the weekend with the Professional Footballers’ Association did not reach a resolution.

However, the players have taken it upon themselves to create an initiative called #PlayersTogether, which has partnered with NHS Charities Together, and will help “those fighting for us on the NHS frontline as well as other key areas of need”.

The Daily Mail claim that Man City are ‘in advanced talks with their players over deferring salaries’ with the squad ‘thought to be open to assisting their employers’.

City are ‘hopeful of an agreement’ but the players want ‘assurances’ from the club before they go ahead with salary deferrals.

The report adds: ‘Sources have also disclosed that the squad were open to the suggestion but asked for assurances that should they assist, the club would not then go and spend vast sums of money on a player in the summer.’

