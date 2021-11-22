Man City, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

Man City, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing Chelsea’s Mason Mount, according to reports.

The England ace, 22, is understood to have no plans to leave Stamford Bridge anytime soon, according to SunSport.

But that doesn’t rule out the possibility that his performances have gotten him noticed elsewhere.

Mount’s performances have piqued the interest of some of Europe’s most powerful clubs, according to Fichajes.

Real Madrid is said to be interested in signing the midfielder.

Bayern Munich see him as a perfect long-term replacement for Thomas Muller, according to the report.

Mount’s abilities have been on display in the Premier League for some time at Man City.

However, Chelsea selling to anyone, let alone a direct Premier League title rival, seems unlikely.

Mount’s current contract, which he signed in July 2019, has two-and-a-half years left on it.

During his first loan spells at Vitesse Arnhem and Derby County, he dazzled.

Frank Lampard then gave the Portsmouth-born ace a chance to shine in Chelsea’s first-team.

He’s made 121 appearances for the Blues since breaking through in 2019, scoring 20 goals and assisting 17 times.

Last season, Mount was instrumental in Thomas Tuchel’s West Londoners winning the Champions League.

He’s also become a regular for England under Gareth Southgate, with 26 caps to his name, one of which came in the Euro 2020 final earlier this year.

