Man City star Kevin De Bruyne ‘could lose £3m salary bonus’ if club fail to successfully appeal ban

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne could miss out on premiums of up to £3million if the club fail in their attempt to have their two-year Champions League ban overturned.

City’s hierarchy are confident that Pep Guardiola and key players like De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling will remain at the Etihad Stadium even if their appeal is unsuccessful.

But according to Belgian newspaper HLN, the 28-year-old Belgium international, who is on a basic wage of £280,000 per week, could suffer a substantial financial hit should City be banned from Europe’s elite competition for the next two seasons.

Football Leaks state that De Bruyne earns between £1.25m and £1.5m per year from City’s qualification for the Champions League, which is a bonus on top of his basic wages.

If last season’s Premier League champions go on to claim Europe’s top prize this season in Istanbul, the Belgian would also pocket £1m.

However, if City’s European ban for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations between 2012 and 2016 is reinforced by UEFA, De Bruyne could miss out on at least 10 per cent of his guaranteed wages, which include a loyalty fee and image rights.

The club’s appeal is set to be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport and rival teams want that process quickened up up to provide clarity.

Raheem Sterling has become the first City star to publicly commit his future to the club. Real Madrid are already being linked with a mega-money move for the England forward this summer. However, Sterling does not want the uncertainty over City’s European future to affect him going into the business end of the season.

Aidy Ward, who has represented Sterling since the player was at school, told Sportsmail: ‘Raheem is solely focused on Manchester City and will not be distracted by any talk of transfers at the moment.’

Guardiola is thought to be ready to honour his deal until the end of next year, despite having a break clause in his contract at the end of this season.