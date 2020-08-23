Man City ‘step on accelerator’ as they look to hijack Liverpool deal

Manchester City are looking to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara ahead of Liverpool this summer, according to reports.

Reports over the weekend suggested Liverpool have agreed personal terms on a four-year deal with the Spanish midfielder.

However, it was claimed on Tuesday that the clubs remain apart over their valuation of the 29-year-old, with Bayern holding out for £27m but Liverpool are unwilling to pay that amount for someone who only has a year left on their contract.

And now French website Soccer Link (via Sport Witness) claims Man City have ‘stepped on the accelerator’ in their pursuit of Thiago but the report maintains that Liverpool have a ‘considerable advantage’ in the race to sign the Spaniard.

Manchester City met un coup d’accélérateur sur le dossier Alcantara mais Liverpool a une avance considérable. Alaba et Coman ont aussi été contactés par Guardiola.

Leonardo, quant à lui, vise Alaba avec qui il est en contact depuis quelques semaines et qui devient une priorité.

The report also adds that Pep Guardiola, who has worked with Thiago at both Barcelona and Bayern, has also been in touch with the German club about Kingsley Coman and David Alaba.

When asked about the Liverpool speculation surrounding Thiago back in July and whether he could play in the Premier League, Guardiola said: “No doubt about this.

“A player who plays in Barcelona and Bayern Munich can play in the Premier League. Yeah of course he can play. He’s an exceptional player. But I don’t know what he’s going to do.”