Man City sweat on Sergio Aguero fitness update ahead of Champions League last eight

Manchester City expect to discover in the next 48 hours whether Sergio Aguero has won his battle to be fit for the Champions League.

Aguero is in Barcelona working with top Spanish surgeon Dr Ramon Cugat after undergoing an operation on his knee six weeks ago.

And while City boss Pep Guardiola insists that the Argentine ace is recovering quickly, the Blues face an anxious wait to see if he will lead their attack in Portugal.

City face Lyon in the quarter-finals in Lisbon on Saturday night as they go in search of their first Champions League triumph.

It is unlikely that Aguero will be fit to start that game – but there is hope that the 32-year-old will get to play some part in the mini-tournament if City progress.

Guardiola confirmed: “Sergio is in Barcelona. He’s getting better, we know, but is still there so I don’t know when he will join up with us.

“Hopefully he will be in Portugal with us but tomorrow is tomorrow.

“Then we will speak with the doctors. That’s when we will see what the situation is.”

Aguero has hit 254 goals in 370 games for the Blues since arriving from Atletico Madrid in a £38milion deal in the summer of 2011.

His return would give City a huge lift in their bid for glory after Guardiola called on his team not to see their win over Real Madrid as a landmark moment.

He said: “If we think that [beating Real]is enough we will show how small we are. If you want to win you have to beat the big clubs.

“I just spoke with the scouting department about Lyon and they told me to be alert. The players will go to Portugal to try to make the next step.

“We more than deserve to be in the next stage.

“To win the Champions League you have to beat a lot of teams. There are still Bayern Munich, Lyon, Barcelona, Napoli, Atletico Madrid – so many good teams.”