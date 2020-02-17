Man City to miss out on £170M after being BANNED from Champions League for the next TWO seasons

Manchester City were on Friday night banned from the Champions League for the next two seasons for ‘serious breaches’ of UEFA’s financial fair play regulations.

The move sent shockwaves through football and may now see questions raised over their domestic success.

The reigning English champions were found to have circumvented FFP rules between 2012 and 2016 and have been fined £25million.

Serious questions may now be asked by the Premier League, with sources suggesting they may impose a points deduction.

City won their first title in 2012 and their second in 2014, both within the time period UEFA adjudicated upon.

However, the Premier League may well decide to wait for the outcome of an appeal City have vowed to launch before deciding whether to take action of their own.

Questions may also be raised over the future of manager Pep Guardiola, his players and potential signings.

Sportsmail understands that club officials contacted Guardiola on Friday afternoon and his players individually to make them aware of the coming announcement.

City say they will appeal against the decision at the earliest opportunity via the Court of Arbitration for Sport. They accused UEFA of ‘initiating, prosecuting and judging’ the case and say they are not surprised at the outcome.

UEFA launched a probe after documents published in German media suggested the club had falsely inflated sponsorship deals with firms linked to their Abu Dhabi ownership.

A UEFA statement said: ‘The Adjudicatory Chamber has imposed disciplinary measures on Manchester City Football Club directing that it shall be excluded from participation in UEFA club competitions in the next two seasons (ie. the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons) and pay a fine of €30million.’

City reacted furiously to the development and say they will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

A searing statement released by the club said: ‘Manchester City is disappointed but not surprised by today’s announcement by the UEFA Adjudicatory Chamber.

‘The club has always anticipated the ultimate need to seek out an independent body and process to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence in support of its position.

‘In December 2018, the UEFA Chief Investigator publicly previewed the outcome and sanction he intended to be delivered to Manchester City, before any investigation had even begun.

‘The subsequent flawed and consistently leaked UEFA process he oversaw has meant that there was little doubt in the result that he would deliver.

‘The club has formally complained to the UEFA Disciplinary body, a complaint which was validated by a CAS ruling.

‘Simply put, this is a case initiated by UEFA, prosecuted by UEFA and judged by UEFA.

‘With this prejudicial process now over, the club will pursue an impartial judgment as quickly as possible and will therefore, in the first instance, commence proceedings with the Court of Arbitration for Sport at the earliest opportunity.’

LaLiga president Javier Tebas was quick to air his thoughts on social media insisting UEFA’s decision is ‘better late than never’.

He wrote: ‘UEFA is finally taking decisive action. Enforcing financial fair play rules and punishing financial doping is essential for the future of football.

‘We’ve been asking for severe action against Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain for years. Better late than never.’

On a night where City were left reeling from the two-year ban, a clip resurfaced from last season of Guardiola insisting that his club wouldn’t be banned from the Champions League.

Speaking in December 2018, Guardiola was confident that City wouldn’t be punished.

‘We will not be banned,’ he said.

‘That’s what I think because I trust in my chairman, with my CEO, what they have explained to me.

‘I trust in them. If it happens, because UEFA decide that, we will accept it and move forward.’

Guardiola’s future has been placed into doubt following news of City’s ban from European competition.

The former Barcelona boss took charge of City in 2016, with his current contract set to run until the summer of 2021.

During his time at City Guardiola has won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups.

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is the favourite to take over at City if Guardiola leaves according to Paddy Power, who price the Argentine at 5/2.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is priced at 9/2, while RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann is at odds of 7/1.

Social media was dominated by talk of City’s two-year ban from UEFA competition.

Many used the opportunity to poke fun at Arsenal who appear unlikely to capitalise on the extra spot, with the Gunners currently languishing in tenth.

Gary Lineker joked he is ‘not sure if City can afford the legal fees’ to mount the challenge.

While Arsenal fan Piers Morgan tweeted: ‘Arsenal’s chances of qualifying for Champions League just got 25% better.’

Rivals of City were quick to take advantage of City’s Valentine’s Day poem which left gaps following ‘roses are red, violets are blue…’

Many opted to finish the poem with ‘no Champions League, until 2022’.