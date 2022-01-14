Man City vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, team news, and kick-off time for huge Premier League match

When Chelsea takes on Man City at the Etihad, they will be looking to reclaim their place in the Premier League title race.

Following a thrilling 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago, the Blues have rediscovered their form.

Thomas Tuchel’s side put in a strong performance and have since knocked Tottenham out of the Carabao Cup on aggregate by a score of 3-0.

City, on the other hand, has been in fine form for months and appears to be on track to defend their Premier League title.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will try one last time to drag Pep Guardiola’s side into a fight they don’t want to be in.

Chelsea will be without Phil Foden, who has Covid-19, and Riyad Mahrez, who is representing Algeria at AFCON 2022.

After recovering from a minor knock, John Stones could return, while Ederson will replace Zack Steffen in goal.

N’Golo Kante has returned to Chelsea and is expected to start alongside Mateo Kovacic against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Thiago Silva is expected to start in central defense, with Kai Havertz pairing up front with Romelu Lukaku.

