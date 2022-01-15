Man City vs. Chelsea: Player ratings, highlights, and reactions as De Bruyne’s magic seals a tense match

With only 16 games remaining, De Bruyne scores his fifth goal against Chelsea, putting his former club 13 points behind City.

Chelsea 1-0 Man City (De Bruyne 70′).

With a battling 1-0 win over Chelsea, Manchester City took another big step toward defending their Premier League title.

The champions dominated for long periods but were unable to break down their tenacious opponents until Kevin De Bruyne’s brilliant goal from the edge of the box 20 minutes from time.

Despite appearing to be off balance and with a pass to Raheem Sterling the obvious option, De Bruyne dug the ball out of his feet and curled a shot past Kepa Arrizabalaga’s outstretched hand.

With only 16 games remaining, it was the Belgian’s fifth goal against Chelsea, leaving his former club 13 points behind City.

