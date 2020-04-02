Man City’s De Bruyne makes career decision amid coronavirus lockdown

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has decided that he wants to extend his playing career by a further two seasons after experiencing the coronavirus lockdown.

Sports across the globe have been suspended as countries look to curb the spread of Covid-19 and few expect the Premier League to return anytime soon.

And De Bruyne, like thousands of other footballers around the world, has been on lockdown with his family and the time away from football has made him think hard about his career.

“I told my wife I’m going to play a little longer,” De Bruyne said in an Instagram live chat with Belgium teammates Romelu Lukaku and Axel Witsel.

“After this lockdown. I cannot stay at home, I told her I’m going to take two years more.

“It’s time to play football again. I miss it and it’s difficult. But we are not important, football is not important. People love football, but you need to stay safe.”

De Bruyne added: “I’ve been at home now for two weeks. At the beginning, my family and my kids were a little bit sick so that was a little bit worrying but they are alright now.

“It took eight or nine days, we don’t know, but now they are better luckily as you never know what is going to happen.

“People ask why I’m not in Belgium. It’s because I’m self-isolating in England. I live here so I’m here with my kids and wife.”

