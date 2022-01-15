Man City’s harmony gives Jack Grealish valuable time to adjust – Romelu Lukaku, on the other hand, does not have that luxury at Chelsea.

While Lukaku’s struggles are painfully obvious to anyone who watches Chelsea, Grealish is able to avoid criticism and increased scrutiny because everything around him is going so well.

Pressure will always pay off in the end.

Manchester City puts too many of your flaws to the test for them to avoid exploiting them.

It can also come in the form of communal magnificence, with four or five players working together to create something ridiculously beautiful.

Occasionally, one of their players becomes frustrated because the machine isn’t working properly and completes the task on his own.

Kevin De Bruyne is usually the one to blame when this happens.

A dribble that keeps one of the world’s most complete central midfielders at bay.

A hidden threat that causes some of Europe’s most experienced centre-backs to retreat rather than try to neutralize the threat.

De Bruyne effectively passed the ball to a specific point past Kepa’s goalline with a curling shot.

The Etihad had waited for a 1-0 lead with the expectation that comes with winning 11 games in a row in the league.

City had every right to win.

They will, without a doubt, be champions.

Because it usually is, one goal was sufficient.

The fact that John Stones and Aymeric Laporte, who are second and third in the central defender queue behind Ruben Dias, have such an incredible record together speaks volumes about Manchester City’s depth.

Before Saturday, the two had started 13 games in almost three years together.

All 13 games have been won by City, who have a 41-1 record.

Last November, Stones scored the game’s only goal for Club Brugge.

Instead of using all of its 20 cameras to film Manchester City’s match against Chelsea on Saturday, Sky Sports could have set up a single tripod and wide lens and projected running footage of Thomas Tuchel from the Etihad touchline.

Tuchel appeared to have spent the previous three days lying motionless, determined to make up for the lack of gestures and actions.

Each one recounted a game in which Chelsea were suffocated by a team two positions and several class divisions below them.

“You are now entering a red zone,” says a sign near the Etihad technical areas, indicating that supporters should not enter the playing area.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Man City’s harmony allows Jack Grealish precious time to adapt – Romelu Lukaku has no such luxury at Chelsea