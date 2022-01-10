Man City’s starting lineup against Swindon had more English players than Roma’s starting XI against Juventus.

In the match against Juventus, Roma had more English players in the starting XI than Man City did in the match against Swindon.

ROMA fielded a starting XI with more English players than Manchester City did against Swindon this weekend.

On Sunday, Jose Mourinho’s side faced Juventus in Serie A, with three English players in the starting XI.

All three are England senior internationals.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles made his debut in defence, joining Tammy Abraham up front.

Throughout the season, Abraham and Smalling have been key members of the squad, while Maitland-Niles joined on loan from Arsenal last week.

Between them, the trio has 46 Three Lions caps: Abraham has ten, Smalling has 31, and Maitland-Niles has five.

City, on the other hand, only fielded TWO players at the County Ground on Friday night.

Kyle Walker, an experienced right-back, played the entire 90 minutes in the FA Cup win over League Two Robins.

Meanwhile, Cole Palmer was substituted after 86 minutes and a goal as the Citizens cruised to a 4-1 victory.

Walker has 65 caps, but Palmer, a 19-year-old academy graduate, is a member of England’s Under-21 squad.

Luke Mbete and James McAtee, City’s compatriots, were brought off the bench.

However, while City scored four goals on their way to victory, Mourinho’s side conceded the same number at the Stadio Olimpico.

On 11 minutes, Abraham put the visitors ahead, and Roma led 3-1 with 20 minutes remaining.

But, thanks to three goals in seven minutes and a Roma penalty that was missed, Juventus came away with a stunning 4-3 victory.

Mourinho bemoaned his team’s’mental fragility’ after they ‘controlled the game for 70 minutes’ and failed to break into the top six.

“Unfortunately, I can criticize the team…,” Mourinho raged.

“[It was] 70 minutes of complete control; the team played well, with a mentality of making the game; the approach was correct, with a desire to tactically control; and the approach was right.”

“After that, we went into a mental coma.”

“It wouldn’t be a problem with a strong mentality team, but the psychological fragility showed up.”

“There’s a reason Roma didn’t beat the top teams last year, and it’ll be difficult again this year.”

“On the bench, we have limitations; my soul hurts because I’m not used to this team profile.”