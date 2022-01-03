Man United 0 Wolves 1: Joao Moutinho ends a 42-year wait for an Old Trafford victory, while Ralf Rangnick suffers his first defeat.

Man United 0 Wolves 1: Joao Moutinho ends a 42-year wait for a victory at Old Trafford, while Ralf Rangnick suffers his first defeat.

WOLVES came from behind to win at Old Trafford for the first time in 42 years, thanks to Joao Moutinho’s goal.

The Midlands outfit deservedly won 1-0 against Manchester United, handing Ralf Rangnick his first loss since taking over as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s replacement.

Moutinho fired low into the bottom corner in the 82nd minute, putting the visitors ahead.

United could have jumped Tottenham into sixth place if they had defeated Wolves, but they were outclassed and failed to show up.

Wolves are now only three points behind United.

More to come…

