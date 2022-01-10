Man United 1 Aston Villa 0: With the help of VAR, McTominay’s early header propels Rangnick’s side into the FA Cup fourth round.

THE FA CUP could be Manchester United’s salvation once more, 32 years later.

It was 1990, and Alex Ferguson, as he was then known, was clinging to his job at Old Trafford despite his lack of a knighthood.

But it was a run to the final and a replay victory over Crystal Palace that set the tone for the rest of the season.

A banner was held up at Old Trafford just before that run began, calling for Fergie to resign.

This is most likely the club’s lowest point since that time.

It says a lot about how far United has fallen that fans are clinging to this competition for hope in a season that looks like it will end in mediocrity in the middle of the table.

That is, unless they have ambitions to win the Champions League, which I doubt.

Last night’s victory came courtesy of a Scott McTominay header in the eighth minute, but Aston Villa will feel cheated because they were the better team.

Their ‘equaliser’ in the 50th minute was ruled out by a lengthy VAR decision, leaving them feeling betrayed.

Ralf Rangnick will be content with the win despite the absence of Cristaino Ronaldo, who was out with a hip injury, although there was no discernible difference in performance due to his absence.

This was a bit gritty, but it wasn’t particularly good.

Still, the 12-time winners of the competition are through to the next round, with a home match against Middlesbrough expected to lead to the fifth round.

United got off to a fast start, taking the lead through McFred after only eight minutes.

Fred delivered a superb inswinging cross with his left foot, and McTominay added the necessary nod to help it in.

Yet, from that point onwards, it was Aston Villa who were on top, and they were left wondering how they hadn’t drawn level by halftime.

When manager Steven Gerrard came out, he turned and stared down the Stretford End, and his team was undeterred by the Old Trafford crowd or experience as they piled on the pressure.

Victor Lindelof almost provided an unwelcome assist by nodding it on from Douglas Luiz’s corner, and Ollie Watkins just couldn’t reach it at the far post.

Danny Ings was unable to reach Emiliano Buendia’s run and cross shot, which only needed a touch.

David De Gea palmed away Jack McGinn’s long-range effort.

