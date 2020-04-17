Man United always ‘Britain’s most famous club’ and more…

Thanks for your mails. If you want more than one Mailbox a day then start mailing us at [email protected]

Big clubs have big fans

A big club, I’d have thought, is mainly about having a big fanbase. Trophies are important but I doubt many would regard Leicester or Blackburn as bigger than Spurs or Everton. Winning the league didn’t get too many high-profile players to Leicester either.

I was watching a United game from the late 80s recently and the commentator referred to them as Britain’s most famous club. They’d not won the big two for 20 years while Liverpool had dominated the league for that whole period and took home the European Cup four times as well, but still, United were “Britain’s most famous club”.

Someone can pump your club full of money and make you current and topical but if it doesn’t lead to a mass increase of fans, you’ll probably fade back into obscurity when the money runs out.

Eamonn, Dublin

Liverpool could buy Sancho

Just a quick note on Winty’s article on Sancho being too good to join anybody but United.

A beautiful line saying ‘while Liverpool’s position of on-pitch strength has not come from off-pitch largesse’ seemingly forgets the two world record fees paid for VVD and Alisson on top of large fees for Salah, Mané and Keita.

So while correct in saying United have loads of money due to their size and world appeal, to suggest Liverpool fed off crumbs is absurd.

Roy O’Brien, Dublin

Why Sancho > Kane

United need Sancho rather than Kane as Sancho will replace James for the next 10 years, while Kane might replace Greenwood for the next 10 months.

Hope that helps,

Love you bye.

Tim Sutton

Team Souness

Yeah, but when Souness won medals he was the driving force of the team. Pogba was not.

When you’re more known for having haircuts, faking long-term injuries and disappearing in big games (ask French fans what they think of him btw) you are probably doing something wrong.

ABUs love Pogba btw and hope he stays at United for a very long time

Steve (Never Gonna Give You Up), Shels

…Can I just quickly say that Souness has always, quite rightly in my opinion, called Pogba out on his attitude and work ethic, never his ability.

Souness was a leader, extremely hard working and had a winning mentality that was second to none, everything Pogba isn’t.

Andy Race

Medals on the table

For all the Liverpool fans defending Souness claiming more medals/3 European Cups/League Cups etc. can you please remember this the next time you are asked who is better, Scholes or Gerrard….

Tom, Tractor boy in Switzerland

The best you have ever seen XI

Clearly I am not alone in being bored sat on my arse at home and letting my mind wander to dream team scenarios that people could offer their personal opinions on.

I think this one is a fairly decent one – pick your best team of players that have never played for an English team, but you must have seen them play in person in a live game.

I came up with the following (4-3-1-2):

– Buffon

– Cafu

– Nesta

– Ayala

– Maldini

– Nedved

– Seedoorf

– Rivaldo

– Kaka

– Batistuta

– Ronaldo (the)

Not too Abu shabby!

Honourable mentions must also go to Thuram, Cannavaro, Ronaldinho and Del Piero.

After looking at the team and succumbing to a little bit of a sex wee, it became obvious that I have not had the privilege of seeing two of the greatest players of the last 20 years kick a ball in the flesh – Steve Lomas Zidane and Messi (not ideal, but it is what it is) – but I must admit that the one I really wanted to see live was defensive god, Franco Baresi.

Never mind.

Anyway, a spot of fun (?) for those who have been through a few European turnstiles …but admittedly a little tougher if you happen to support Rotherham and the like.

Sparky, LFC

(the wife tried to cut my hair yesterday … lawyers have been contacted)

The Silva XI

GK. Tony Sylva – Gets in the team on a technicality as the only sylva spelled with a “y” rather than an “I”. Former Senegal, AS Monaco and Lille GK. Played at 2002 World Cup with Senegal reaching quarter finals.

RB. Rafael da Silva – Former Manchester United and current Lyon player.

LB. Danilo (Luiz da Silva) – currently at Juventus. Former Man City, Real Madrid and Porto player.

CB. Thiago Silva – Current PSG captain.

CB. Lucio (Ferreira da Silva) – part of the bittersweet Bayer 04 side of 2002. Left for Bayern to win domestic titles and cups, won treble with Mourinho’s Inter. Won 2002 World Cup.

DM. Mauro Silva – Won 1994 World Cup with Brazil and 1997 Copa America. Part of Deportivo la coruna title winning side of 2000. Also won 2 Copa Del reys with Depor.

DM. Gilberto Silva–Forming the double pivot is another world cup(2002) and Copa America(2007) winner. Part of Arsenal’s invincible side and Champions league runners up.

AM. David Silva – Current Man city player. Has won various domestic titles with city and part of Spain’s golden generation that won 2 European championships and a World Cup.

RW. Bernardo Silva–2 time league winner with Man City. Also won league titles with Benfica and As Monaco.

LW. Willian (Borges da Silva)- 2 time PL winner with Chelsea. Won Copa America with Brazil.

CF. Leonidas da Silva – Ranked the fourth best Brazilian player of the 20th century and winner of the Golden ball at 1950 World Cup. Scored about 30 goals in 53 appearances and is seen as best Brazilian prePele.

Bench: Fabio da Silva(LB), Rafa Silva (winger currently at Benfica), Andre Silva(Portugal and Milan ST), Eduardo da Silva (former Arsenal striker).

Four World Cup winners (all played important roles, not the bench) can any other surname beat that.

Jimmy Wabwire (United fan writing from Nairobi)

Tell us your video game tales

So yesterday we sadly did not get enough mails on F365 for an afternoon Mailbox, so I thought I would drop this idea into the mailbox for you readers to send your responses to, no it is not an XI, though saying that, have you ever considered writing in an XI based on players who were not only great players but were also or are also good managers, so there is one for you all, but no that is not my suggestion.

My suggestion is for people to send in their earliest memories or fondest memories of playing a football video game, what made that particular game so good? Was it the gameplay, the sound track or the fact Adriano had 99 shot power? Would be a great discussion I am sure.

Mikey, CFC