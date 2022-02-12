Man United and Arsenal have been dealt a major blow as transfer target Corentin Tolisso has begun talks with Bayern Munich about a new contract.

MANCHESTER UNITED and Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Corentin Tolisso, who is reportedly in contract talks with Bayern Munich.

Tolisso’s current contract expires in the summer, which has piqued the interest of a number of Premier League clubs.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are also rumoured to be interested in the 27-year-old midfielder, but he may opt to stay in Munich.

According to L’Equipe, this is due to the club’s ongoing negotiations with Tolisso to extend his contract.

Bayern had decided not to offer him a new contract last summer because they wanted to bring in fresh legs.

The German giants even slashed the Frenchman’s asking price from £17 million to just £8.5 million, but no offer came in.

Tolisso was reportedly offered to a number of clubs after the transfer window closed last year, including Spurs and Inter Milan.

Spurs signed Rodrigo Bentancur last month to bolster their midfield, but Antonio Conte may want to add more players.

The Gunners are also short on midfielders, and with Mohamed Elneny set to leave on a free transfer this summer, Tolisso was a likely target.

However, if Tolisso signs a contract, Arsenal, United, and Tottenham may have to consider other options.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham were interested in Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz in January, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes the Gunners will re-engage in the summer.

