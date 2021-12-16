Man United and Bayern Munich have joined the race for Jude Bellingham, with both clubs planning a raid on title rivals Dortmund.

Bayern Munich is set to compete with Manchester United for the signing of Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham is a target for interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who is desperate for midfield reinforcements.

According to German news outlet Bild, Bayern Munich has entered the race for the England star.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, is desperate to avoid losing one of their most prized assets to one of their biggest rivals.

Bayern Munich is known for poaching Dortmund’s best players, as evidenced by the signings of Robert Lewandowski, Mario Gotze, and Mats Hummels in the past.

They do not want it to happen this time, with Erling Haaland also linked with a move from Dortmund to Bayern.

Dortmund is in a strong position when it comes to transfer negotiations because Bellingham is under contract until 2025.

Meanwhile, at Old Trafford, Paul Pogba’s contract expires at the end of the season, and Scott McTominay, Fred, and Nemanja Matic’s futures remain uncertain.

Rangnick is planning a midfield overhaul, and Bellingham is one of the players he wants to bring in.

Another is Kalvin Phillips, though a move to Leeds’ biggest rivals is said to have put him off.

Amadou Haidara of RB Leipzig could be Rangnick’s first signing at Old Trafford, according to SunSport.

That is, if Manchester United pay £32 million in January for the 23-year-old.

In other Bellingham news, Liverpool, United’s bitter rivals, have been linked with the midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be targeting Bellingham as a key addition to his aging midfield next summer.

Klopp is hoping to take advantage of the Haaland bidding war to swoop in and sign Bellingham off the radar.

However, with Bayern Munich and Manchester United both interested in Bellingham, a low-key move for one of the game’s brightest prospects appears unlikely.

