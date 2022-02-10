Man United and Flamengo agree on a £9 million transfer fee for Andreas Pereira, as the Red Devils reduce their asking price for the forgotten star.

MANCHESTER UNITED and Flamengo have agreed to sell Andreas Pereira.

This season, the 26-year-old midfielder has been on loan at the Brazilian club, scoring five goals in 25 appearances.

Flamengo were keen to make his loan permanent due to his impressive form, but they were unwilling to trigger the £17 million buyout clause in his loan agreement.

According to The Mail, they have instead agreed to a £8.8 million fee with United, with the latter including a 25% sell-on clause.

The fee will most likely be paid in installments, but it will save United money by removing another fringe player from the payroll.

Pereira is expected to sign a contract with Flamengo that will keep him there until the summer of 2026.

The Brazilian joined United’s academy in 2011 but never made it into the first team.

After impressing on loan at Valencia, he was given the chance to show what he could do under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019-20.

However, in 75 appearances for United, he only scored four goals and added five assists.

He was then loaned to Lazio last season, where he struggled once more, but now appears to be at ease in his native Brazil.

Pereira was vying for playing time at Old Trafford alongside Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek, and Jesse Lingard.

Because Fernandes has always been one of the first names on the teamsheet, United’s management has decided to release Pereira.

