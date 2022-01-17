Man United and Juventus are battling for first place in the Ousmane Dembele transfer, while Chelsea has entered the race for the Barcelona contract rebel.

According to reports, Manchester United and Juventus are battling for first place in the race to sign Ousmane Dembele.

Chelsea, on the other hand, appears to be planning a bid for the Barcelona contract rebel.

Dembele’s current contract at the Nou Camp expires at the end of the season, and he appears unlikely to sign a new one.

That would make him available for free this summer to interested clubs.

Since the middle of 2021, the Red Devils and the Old Lady have been in ‘especially intense’ contact with Dembele’s representatives, according to Sport in Spain.

Dembele may have signed a pre-contract agreement with one of those two clubs, according to the report.

Two summers ago, United was on the verge of landing Dembele.

However, with Anthony Martial expected to leave Old Trafford, Dembele could step in as a direct replacement.

Juventus, on the other hand, might be able to entice the World Cup winner to Turin.

Due to a cruel ACL injury, they will be without winger Federico Chiesa for the remainder of the season.

In addition, Juventus’ attempt may be aided by Italy’s favorable tax rates for professional footballers.

Chelsea has been in contact with Dembele about a possible offer, according to the report.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, will not make any offers due to Dembele’s excessive wage demands.

Paris Saint-Germain are also uninterested in signing the winger because they are concerned about his physical condition and would rather pursue other options.

Dembele moved to Barcelona in 2017 for £99 million from Borussia Dortmund.

He has 31 goals in 129 appearances, including one in each of his first 11 this season, but has been plagued by injuries throughout his LaLiga career.

