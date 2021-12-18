Man United and PSG stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s head-to-head record as they prepare for a Champions League showdown

Man United and PSG stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi face off in a Champions League showdown.

The debate rages on between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo among football fans all over the world: who is better?

For nine years, they added some spice to El Clasicos, and now they’re set to meet in the Champions League once more.

Messi and Ronaldo will face off in the Round of 16 after Manchester United won their group and Paris Saint-Germain finished second.

The greatest modern-era managers have spoken out, fans have spoken out, and even former teammates have weighed in on the never-ending GOAT debate.

So SunSport decided to look beyond the trophies and honors to see how they performed in direct competition.

Of course, the two have faced off in dozens of El Clasico battles over the years.

When Real Madrid played Barcelona, they would not only share the same pitch, but they would also compete for LaLiga supremacy year after year.

To the fans of both clubs, El Clasico has always been more than just a football match, and having the two best players in the world added a new dimension.

During his time at Manchester United and Real Madrid, as well as his time at Juventus and on the international stage, Ronaldo faced Messi 36 times in total.

The Portuguese legend was ruled out of Juve’s first group stage match against Barcelona due to coronavirus, but he made sure to avenge himself in the rematch by scoring a brace from the penalty spot.

In all of their meetings, Messi edged out the former Los Blancos ace by one goal, scoring 22 goals.

While Ronaldo has one fewer goal than Messi, he holds the record for scoring in the most El Clasicos in a row – six in a row in 2012.

In a thrilling match against Real Madrid in 2017, Messi scored his 500th goal for the Catalan giants, putting Barca atop LaLiga.

To demonstrate why he is regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, the Argentina star famously whipped off his No. 10 shirt and held it aloft to the away fans.

Of course, Ronaldo had to weigh in later.

When he returned to the Nou Camp in August 2017 to score in the first leg of the Supercopa de Espana final, he mimicked his great rival’s celebration by flashing his No7 shirt to the crowd.

Ronaldo’s night took a turn for the worse when he was sent off in that same match…

