Man United are ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool in the race to sign Fabian Ruiz, and see the Napoli midfielder as a Declan Rice replacement.

Man United ‘lead Arsenal and Liverpool in the race to sign Fabian Ruiz, and see the Napoli midfielder as a Declan Rice replacement.’

MANCHESTER UNITED have identified Fabian Ruiz of Napoli as a suitable replacement for Declan Rice of West Ham United.

Following a difficult first half of the 2021-22 season, the Red Devils are looking to bolster their midfield in the summer.

Paul Pogba’s contract expires at the end of the season, so they expect him to leave in the summer.

In recent weeks, Scott McTominay and Fred have both impressed, but United still appear to be lacking in the middle of the park.

Rice, the West Ham talisman, remains their top choice, despite the fact that the England international will cost them £100 million.

If they are unable to sign the 23-year-old, La Repubblica reports that their Plan B is to sign Spanish midfielder Ruiz.

Arsenal and Liverpool are also rumored to be interested in signing the 25-year-old Napoli midfielder, whose current contract expires in 2023.

United, on the other hand, is still in pole position to snare him from the Italian giants this summer.

Since joining Napoli from Real Betis in 2018, Ruiz has made 148 appearances for the club.

He has 20 goals and 13 assists and can play in a variety of positions, including defensive midfield, No10, and left wing.

Ruiz has also played for the Spanish national team 15 times.

Meanwhile, Denis Zakaria of Borussia Monchengladbach is a target for Manchester United.

The Red Devils’ first priority, however, is Rice.

United are expected to take advantage of the opportunity in the coming weeks to lay the groundwork for a big bid at the end of the season, according to SunSport’s sources.

Rice would be the focal point of their attack.

SPECIAL BETTING OFFER: GET £40 IN FREE BETS ON THE AFCON

However, they may not have it all their own way in the race to sign one of England’s best players, as Manchester City and Chelsea are both long-time admirers.

Both clubs have kept a wary eye on the situation, with the Hammers adamant that their talisman is not for sale.

They might make a move if they see a sign that a deal is possible.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.