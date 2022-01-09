Man United are considering signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as a cheaper transfer replacement for Declan Rice.

Man United are considering signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as a cheaper alternative to Declan Rice.

According to reports, Manchester United are interested in signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements ahead of next season.

Paul Parker, a club legend, described their current midfield as “relegation standard.”

Declan Rice of West Ham United is their top target.

They are aware, however, that the East Londoners will demand a minimum of £100 million for their star player.

If they want a less expensive option, they could go to Italy.

Man United has been linked with Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic for quite some time.

And the Serbian could be on his way after a reported feud with manager Maurizio Sarri.

United’s interest in Milinkovic-Savic is the’most concrete’ of any of the potential suitors, according to Calciomercato.

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the 26-year-old.

Lazio had previously set a price of £60 million for their star midfielder.

However, his fee could drop as a result of his rumored feud with Sarri.

Despite the rumored feud, Milinkovic-Savic has been in excellent form this season.

In 19 Serie A appearances this season, the 6ft 3in ace has scored seven goals and provided seven assists.

Last time out, he scored twice in a 3-3 draw with Empoli.

