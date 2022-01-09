Man United are considering signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as a cheaper transfer replacement for Declan Rice.

Man United are considering signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as a cheaper alternative to Declan Rice.
According to reports, Manchester United are interested in signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
The Red Devils are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements ahead of next season.
Paul Parker, a club legend, described their current midfield as “relegation standard.”
Declan Rice of West Ham United is their top target.
They are aware, however, that the East Londoners will demand a minimum of £100 million for their star player.
If they want a less expensive option, they could go to Italy.
Man United has been linked with Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic for quite some time.
And the Serbian could be on his way after a reported feud with manager Maurizio Sarri.
United’s interest in Milinkovic-Savic is the’most concrete’ of any of the potential suitors, according to Calciomercato.
Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the 26-year-old.
Lazio had previously set a price of £60 million for their star midfielder.
However, his fee could drop as a result of his rumored feud with Sarri.
Despite the rumored feud, Milinkovic-Savic has been in excellent form this season.
In 19 Serie A appearances this season, the 6ft 3in ace has scored seven goals and provided seven assists.
Last time out, he scored twice in a 3-3 draw with Empoli.
