Man United are correct in waiting until the summer for Mauricio Pochettino, while Ralf Rangnick will be ideal in keeping the hotseat warm.

Man United are correct to wait until the summer for Mauricio Pochettino, while Ralf Rangnick will be ideal to keep the hotseat warm in the meantime.

Following the humiliating 4-1 defeat at Watford, Manchester United has relieved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his duties after delaying the inevitable during the international break.

Given the club’s heavy losses at home to Liverpool and Manchester City, the 48-year-old Norwegian was expected to be fired sooner rather than later.

The board of directors and the owners, on the other hand, intended to give him time to save the sinking ship out of sentimentality.

Now that he has been fired, Michael Carrick will take over as manager for the remainder of the season while the club searches for a new manager.

Given the current shortage of qualified managers, the plan for a short-term coach followed by a long-term appointment in the summer appears to be the best option.

So here’s the ideal strategy for Manchester United to implement right away…

With Antonio Conte joining Tottenham Hotspur and Zinedine Zidane ruling out a return to the Premier League anytime soon, Manchester United’s managerial options are severely limited.

Ralf Rangnick should be the top contender for the interim position.

A manager who can bring stability to Old Trafford and steer the club in the right direction to ensure a top-four finish.

A short-term solution is just as important as determining who will be in charge in the long run.

This is because if United does not finish in the top four, the new coach will have a difficult time retaining key players and pursuing big-name players in the summer.

Rangnick is best known for introducing gegenpressing to German football in the late 1990s, a style that is now used by Julian Nagelsmann, Jurgen Klopp, and Thomas Tuchel.

The former RB Leipzig and Schalke 04 manager would provide this on a regular basis, allowing the team to compete with Liverpool and Manchester City.

United has struggled to adapt to modern football and the best teams in Europe over the last five years.

They struggle to gain control of the ball and limit the amount of time the opposition has on it.

Rangnick should be seriously considered for a role in the recruitment department if he impresses the Glazers and the board at the end of the season.

He has a keen eye for talented players and an understanding of those who can help the team improve.

Manchester United has been interested in Mauricio Pochettino since the Louis Van Gaal era, especially given the fantastic job he did at Tottenham Hotspur…

