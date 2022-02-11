Man United are cursed, according to David De Gea, as the struggling giants approach their longest trophy drought since 1974.

Man United are cursed, according to David De Gea, as they approach their longest trophy drought since 1974.

MANCHESTER UNITED goalkeeper David De Gea has claimed that the club is cursed as they approach a five-year drought without a trophy.

Under Jose Mourinho, the Red Devils won the League Cup and the Europa League in the 2016-17 season.

Following the summer signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, and Jadon Sancho, Ralf Rangnick’s side was expected to challenge for the Premier League this season.

However, they are currently in sixth place and are in grave danger of missing out on Champions League qualification next season.

West Ham knocked them out of the Carabao Cup in the third round, and Middlesbrough knocked them out of the FA Cup in the fourth round.

And if United fails to win the European Cup this season, it will be the first time since 1974 that they have gone without a trophy.

De Gea was stunned by United’s failures, claiming that the team “doesn’t function.”

“I think someone has put a curse on us or something,” he told Spanish news outlet El Pais.

“To tell you the truth, I have no idea what’s going on.

“People always ask me about it, and we talk about it as a team and just say, ‘We don’t know what’s going on.'”

“I don’t know why this team doesn’t function, but we should have competed for more trophies, bigger titles.”

De Gea has arguably been United’s best player this season, making a Premier League-high 84 saves, 13 more than his nearest rival.

Despite the impressive statistic, De Gea believes it is not a good thing because United are far too easy to play through.

From the top ten clubs in the Premier League, only Southampton has conceded more goals than United this season.

“I’m not sure if [the saves stat]is a good thing,” De Gea continued.

“Teams create a lot of opportunities for us.

But that’s why I’m here: to try to prevent goals and assist the team in any way I can, and things are going well so far this season.

“Rangnick wants us to be aggressive, to always press and be on the front foot,” says the coach.

