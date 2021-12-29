Man United are embroiled in a leadership battle between Maguire and Ronaldo, while a new canteen layout has raised concerns about cliques.

According to reports, Harry Maguire has become more reserved since Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United.

Gary Neville has recently hinted at a power struggle between the two, while Carrington’s new canteen design is said to have exacerbated concerns about squad cliques and low morale.

Ralf Rangnick, the new manager, faces a mammoth task in resolving the dressing room strife left in the wake of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.

According to the Mail, the Ronaldo-Maguire situation is just one of several inter-squad issues the German is dealing with.

Last time out, United were fortunate to salvage a 1-1 draw against relegation candidates Newcastle, which came just days after a 1-0 win over Premier League cannon fodder Norwich.

After the Canaries game, Rangnick chastised his players’ body language, while after the St James’ Park flop, Neville went after almost every star at his former club.

Allan Saint-Maximin’s early opener was cancelled out by Edinson Cavani’s second-half equalizer, and Ronaldo stormed off the pitch at the final whistle without acknowledging the away fans.

Neville not only chastised the superstar for his actions, but he also hinted at a leadership crisis.

Since Ronnie’s return in the summer, club captain Maguire is said to have become more reserved, and the leadership lines are said to have blurred with the iconic Portuguese on the scene.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg, as several squad members are said to be petulant and dissatisfied.

The mood at Carrington is described as “very low,” with the new canteen design solidifying existing cliques within the squad.

Six four-seater seating booths have been installed, which discourages the squad from sitting together as a unit and makes it easier for smaller established groups to maintain their privacy.

Some members of the squad are also reportedly having trouble adjusting to Rangnick’s later training sessions, with players leaving as late as 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

And Anthony Martial, along with Jesse Lingard, Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, and Donny van de Beek, is one of the players who is said to be unhappy around the club at the moment.

“Something isn’t quite right in there,” Neville said on Monday.

“There’s a lot of whining going on right now.”

They’re all aimed at one another.

“The spirit of a dressing room is extremely important, and I don’t believe they’re all in the same room at the same time…”

