Man United are expected to sign at least one midfielder this summer, and loanee James Garner is looking forward to breaking into the first team.

Man United are expected to sign at least one midfielder this summer, with loanee James Garner hoping to break into the first team.

JAMES GARNER is hoping to break into Manchester United’s first team next season, but the club is reportedly looking for a midfielder.

Declan Rice, 23, is said to be a top target for Manchester United, who could have a new-look midfield next season.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Paul Pogba’s future is uncertain, while Donny van de Beek is currently on loan at Everton.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Garner is hoping to get a chance in the first team next season.

The youngster spent the last 18 months on loan in the Championship, impressing at Watford and Nottingham Forest.

With his performances last season, he gained favor with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and he was included in the senior team for pre-season last summer.

Garner also signed a new contract with Forest until 2024, where he has played a key role in FA Cup victories over Arsenal and Leicester.

Everton were said to be considering a January move for the midfielder as a result of his form.

United, on the other hand, are likely to want to keep him until the new manager has a chance to assess him next season.

Ralf Rangnick, who is set to join the Red Devils as a consultant in the summer, is expected to help the club’s long-term pursuit of Rice.

Rice could leave West Ham this summer if the club fails to qualify for the Champions League, but the Hammers will demand £100 million for him, despite David Moyes’ claims that he is worth more.

Chelsea are also interested in signing the England international, but they may have to sell midfielders first, whereas United would make Rice a key player.

