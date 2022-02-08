Man United are expected to sign at least one midfielder this summer, with loanee James Garner hoping to break into the first team.

JAMES GARNER hopes to break into Manchester United’s first team next season, but the club is reportedly looking for a midfielder.

Declan Rice, 23, is a top target for United, who could have a new midfield look next season.

Paul Pogba’s contract expires at the end of the season, and Donny van de Beek is currently on loan at Everton.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Garner is hoping for a chance to play in the first team next season.

The teenager has spent the last 18 months on loan in the Championship, impressing at Watford and Nottingham Forest.

With his performances last season, he gained the trust of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and he was included in the senior team for pre-season last summer.

Garner also signed a new contract with Forest until 2024, where he has played a key role in FA Cup victories over Arsenal and Leicester.

Everton were said to be considering a January move for the midfielder as a result of his form.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

United, on the other hand, will almost certainly want to keep him until the new manager has a chance to assess him next season.

Ralf Rangnick, who is set to begin a consulting role with the Red Devils in the summer, will likely help the next Red Devils manager improve his options by supporting the long-term pursuit of Rice.

Rice could leave West Ham in the summer if the club fails to qualify for the Champions League, but the Hammers will demand £100 million for him, despite David Moyes’ claims to the contrary.

Chelsea is also interested in signing the England international, but they may have to sell midfielders first, whereas United would make Rice a key player.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.