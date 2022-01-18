Man United are “in pole position” to sign Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio, but the £67 million midfielder prefers to join Real Madrid.

MANCHESTER UNITED are said to be leading the race to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is valued at £67 million.

They could be dealt a major blow, however, because the Lazio midfielder prefers to join Real Madrid.

The Serie A club is aware, according to Il Messaggero, that they will need to sell this summer in order to bring in new players.

Fans have been warned to enjoy their star midfielder while he is still at the Stadio Olimpico, which could be used to raise funds.

Milinkovic-Savic, 26, has been a long-term target for a number of European clubs, with Manchester United in particular interested for many years.

He joined Lazio in 2015 from Genk, where he scored 54 goals in 270 appearances.

With seven goals and eight assists in 21 Serie A matches this season, he has been in particularly good form.

As a result, Maurizio Sarri has dubbed the Serbian ace one of the “best players he has worked with.”

“I’ve worked with a lot of great players,” the Italian coach said, “but he is one of the best.”

“His progress over the last two months has been outstanding, and he is poised to take another step forward in terms of quality.”

“He used to give the ball away too easily, but now he plays with more purpose.”

Claudio Lotito, the chairman of Lazio, hopes that his team can continue to perform well for the rest of the season so that he can demand at least £67 million in the summer.

However, according to reports in Italy, Milinkovic-Savic’s relationship with Sarri has deteriorated, putting the Red Devils on high alert.

United are looking for a new central midfielder, with Amadou Haidara, Denis Zakaria, and Ruben Neves all being mentioned.

Juventus and Inter Milan, Lazio’s Italian rivals, are said to be keeping a close eye on the Serb’s situation and may make a move.

The 28-cap ace and 2015 Under-20 World Cup winner, on the other hand, has his heart set on a dream move to Real Madrid if they make an approach.

