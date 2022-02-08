Man United are in talks with Ousmane Dembele’s agent about a free transfer in the summer.

OUSMANE DEMBELE’S representatives are said to be in talks with Manchester United about a free transfer from Barcelona.

Despite reports that the Nou Camp contract rebel has reached a’verbal agreement’ to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer, this is not the case.

Despite refusing to sign a new contract, Sport Witness claims that the France forward, 24, is still considered a part of Xavi’s plans for this season.

United have reportedly been in talks with Moussa Sissoko’s agent Moussa Sissoko in recent weeks about a possible transfer before next season, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

Several European clubs are thought to be interested in the player’s services, including the Premier League giants, who play Burnley later.

In the January transfer window, the winger was linked with Newcastle, Juventus, Chelsea, and PSG.

Man United are said to be long-term admirers of Dembele, who moved to the Nou Camp from Borussia Dortmund for an eye-watering £105 million in 2017.

The club is thought to have considered a January transfer but decided against it.

However, the French winger’s representatives are said to be in talks about financial terms for a summer move to Old Trafford.

Dembele’s contract negotiations with Barcelona are said to have hit a snag in January, with the player reportedly demanding a salary of more than £16.5 million per year.

However, with an offer of £11.5 million per year, the club, who play Espanyol next, reportedly offered less than the Frenchman’s rumoured asking price.

Officials are said to have issued him a final demand to sign the contract or face sitting out the rest of the season.

According to reports, PSG’s sporting director Leonardo is interested in signing Dembele.

The French giants are thought to be on the lookout for long-term replacements for superstar forwards Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria, who are both in their late thirties.

With the winger’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, the club may face competition from United.

Despite the fact that the player has struggled with injuries throughout his Barcelona career.

