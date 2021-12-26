Man United are interested in signing Emi Martinez, an ex-Aston Villa goalkeeper who is being touted as a potential David De Gea replacement.

Manchester United are said to be interested in EMILIANO MARTINEZ as a goalkeeper.

Since joining Aston Villa from Arsenal in September 2020, the Argentina international has shone.

And the Red Devils have taken notice of his consistent performances.

United have reportedly ‘watched him closely’ on several occasions and believe he could be a future No 1 at Old Trafford, according to the Daily Star.

After appearing to win his own personal battle with Dean Henderson, David de Gea now holds the position of goalkeeper.

The 31-year-old Spaniard is back on top form after a difficult few years.

His current contract runs out in 2023, and according to today’s report, if he leaves before then, United will be looking for a replacement.

If De Gea leaves before becoming a free agent, Martinez could fetch £50 million.

He has two and a half years left on his contract with Steven Gerrard’s Villa, which has been hit by Covid.

But he isn’t the only goalkeeper on whom United is rumored to be keeping an eye on.

Leeds United’s Illan Meslier is also said to be a target for the Red Devils, according to the same article.

