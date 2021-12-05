Man United are interested in signing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona for £47 million as Ralf Rangnick looks to overhaul his squad.

As Ralf Rangnick looks to overhaul his squad, Man Utd wants Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong in a £47 million deal.

MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly interested in signing Frenkie de Jong for £47 million.

When the transfer window opens next month, Ralf Rangnick, who has been appointed interim manager until the end of the season, will be looking to make an impact on the squad.

United are now being linked with Philippe Coutinho’s teammate De Jong, after reportedly turning down the chance to sign the Brazilian from Barcelona.

The Red Devils are reportedly very interested in the 24-year-old Dutch midfielder, according to El Nacional.

They are aware of Barca’s financial difficulties and would not be willing to pay more than £47 million for De Jong, which is £18 million less than what the Catalan giants paid Ajax in 2019.

According to the report, Barcelona would not even consider accepting a bid less than £60 million.

Rangnick will need the United board to back him up with a larger transfer fee if he truly wants De Jong at Old Trafford.

However, if Barcelona’s debt remains so high, president Joan Laporta may have no choice but to accept the offer.

Xavi, who took over from De Jong’s compatriot Ronald Koeman, sees De Jong as a key player and wants to build the team around him.

He came off the bench in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Real Betis at home in order to be fresher for Wednesday’s match against Bayern Munich.

Xavi insisted there are no plans to sell De Jong, but admitted that sales must come before new arrivals in January.

“Frenkie de Jong will not leave the club,” the ex-midfielder stated.

“Frenkie isn’t for sale; he’s a key player for Barca.”

“During the winter transfer window, the club is working to improve the team.”

“Someone must leave if a new signing arrives.”

SunSport has also revealed United’s plans to activate RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara’s £32 million release clause since Rangnick’s appointment.

They’ve also renewed their interest in Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn in order to strengthen their midfield options.

