Man United are interested in signing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, who is seen as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba.

MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly planning a sensational move for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong to replace departing Paul Pogba.

Pogba’s contract with United expires next summer, and negotiations for a new deal have stalled.

The Frenchman is said to be earning around £290,000 per week, but he wants that figure more than doubled to match United’s current top earner Cristiano Ronaldo’s £480,000.

If the Red Devils and the 28-year-old don’t reach an agreement soon, he’ll be free to start negotiating with other clubs in January, with old club Juventus reportedly interested in bringing him back.

Pogba is also said to be keen on a reunion with the Old Lady, and United are reportedly fed up with his and agent Mino Raiola’s media shenanigans.

Just a few weeks ago, Raiola stoked speculation about Pogba’s possible departure by implying that his client wished to leave Old Trafford.

Pogba’s decision to stay with United could be swayed if Zinedine Zidane takes over as manager following the dismissal of ex-boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the weekend.

According to journalist Miguel Delaney, United aren’t counting on Pogba to stay and see De Jong as the ideal man to fill his shoes.

According to reports, the 24-year-old has failed to score in 14 games this season, and Barca may be willing to let him go in order to alleviate their financial problems.

United will have to make a sizable offer to entice the Catalan giants into negotiations after they spent £65 million on the midfielder.

However, convincing De Jong to join United rather than Manchester City, who are also reportedly interested in signing the Dutch ace, will be difficult.

City, who are chasing the Premier League title, may be the more appealing destination in De Jong’s eyes, while United languish in eighth place without a manager.

According to reports, Pep Guardiola’s side is close to completing a £75 million deal for De Jong, but the club has denied the claims.

If City is bluffing, United has been linked with a move for several other midfield reinforcements, including Declan Rice of West Ham.

