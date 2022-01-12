Man United are interested in signing Tariq Lamptey to compete with Wan-Bissaka for a starting spot, but are £10 million short of Brighton’s asking price.

MANCHESTER UNITED are interested in signing Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey, but are reportedly £10 million short of the Seagulls’ asking price.

Since taking over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick has rotated Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot.

However, neither have impressed the German, who believes the £50 million ex-Crystal Palace star lacks the attacking prowess required to thrive in today’s game.

And there are concerns about Dalot, who was purchased by Jose Mourinho in 2018 and is known for his defensive flaws.

According to the Daily Mail, Rangnick is now focusing his efforts on ex-Chelsea midfielder Lamptey, 21.

This month, United’s manager wants to sign a new right-back and a holding midfielder.

Rangnick is currently £10 million short of Brighton’s £40 million asking price in his pursuit of a player in both positions.

Lamptey, who struggled with a hamstring injury last season, is valued at £30 million by United.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Lamptey, meanwhile, could be a perfect fit for United, despite Gareth Southgate’s embarrassment of riches in that department.

Rangnick prefers a 4-2-2-2 formation, so the defender can play as a full-back in a back four or as a wing-back in a back five.

Lamptey, who has two Under-21 caps, joined Brighton in the summer of 2020.

Despite his injury problems, he has made 31 Premier League appearances in that time, including 12 this season as Graham Potter’s side sit ninth in the table, just eight points behind fourth-placed Arsenal and with a game in hand.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.