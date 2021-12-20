Man United are on high alert over Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, whose January transfer is ‘almost certain’ due to a rift with Maurizio Sarri.

In the midst of his rift with Maurizio Sarri, SERGEJ MILINKOVIC-SAVIC is ‘almost certain’ to leave Lazio by the summer.

The Serbian has been linked with Manchester United, Liverpool, and Real Madrid for a long time.

And according to reports, one of these clubs could have their man by next summer.

According to TuttoMercato, Milinkovic-Savic’s relationship with former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has hit an ‘all-time low.’

They believe he will be benched for their next match, against Venezia, on Wednesday night.

And, unless he leaves even sooner, a summer transfer is a foregone conclusion.

They go on to say that if a good offer comes in, he could leave in January.

His contract is still two and a half years old.

Paul Pogba may be replaced by the 26-year-old at Manchester United.

The 28-year-old Frenchman’s contract at Old Trafford expires next summer.

He hasn’t indicated that he will sign a new contract yet.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their midfield.

They’ve been linked to Boubacar Kamara and Amadou Haidara since the arrival of Ralf Rangnick.

Despite his squabble with Sarri, Milinkovic-Savic has continued to impress this season.

In 17 Serie A appearances this season, he has five goals and five assists.

