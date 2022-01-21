Man United are ‘out of the Erling Haaland transfer race and considering alternatives, with Real Madrid expected to sign the striker for £63 million.’

Man United are ‘out of the Erling Haaland transfer race and considering alternatives,’ according to the Daily Mail, with Real Madrid expected to sign the striker for £63 million.

According to reports, MANCHESTER UNITED has withdrawn from the race to sign Erling Haaland.

Since he played for Molde, the Red Devils have been interested in signing the striker, who is 21 years old.

However, with Haaland leaning towards a summer move to Real Madrid, United are looking for other options, according to ESPN.

United’s top brass believe they will be unable to persuade the Norwegian to leave the Bernabeu.

Haaland was also a target for United while at RB Salzburg, but he went to Borussia Dortmund instead.

Real are reportedly planning to take advantage of a clause in Haaland’s contract that allows him to be bought for £64 million this summer.

And Kylian Mbappe, who has been a long-term target for the club, could join him in Spain’s capital.

Last summer, Real made two bids for the Frenchman, but he was turned down by PSG, who stated that he was not for sale.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

However, with Mbappe’s contract set to expire this summer, it’s possible that he’ll join Haaland in Los Blancos.

Barcelona, on the other hand, is interested in Haaland and is willing to pay £480,000 per week for his services.

As a result, Dortmund is said to have held talks with their star player about his future.

The club recently stated that they had not issued an ultimatum to the striker, calling those reports “bull****.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.