Man United are preparing a massive transfer offer for Vinicius Jr in the hopes that the Real Madrid star can save their season.

Man United are preparing a large transfer offer for Vinicius Jr in the hopes of saving their season.

According to reports, Manchester United is preparing a major offer for Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr.

Despite having already splurged on three big-name transfers in the summer, the Red Devils are said to be looking for a marquee signing after their poor start to the season.

United are currently in eighth place in the Premier League, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

El Nacional reports that the solution is to recruit Vinicius Jr.

This season, the Brazilian has been in outstanding form for Real Madrid, scoring ten goals and providing seven assists in 18 appearances in all competitions.

Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, and Anthony Martial are just a few of United’s wingers.

They are said to believe, however, that Vinicius Jr would be a huge coup in the short and long run.

Real Madrid have a contract with the 21-year-old until 2024.

Florentino Perez, the club’s president, has made it a priority to sign him to a longer contract, with the hope of combining him with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the near future.

England’s interest could give Vinicius more negotiating power when negotiating his new terms.

It’s been suggested that he could demand whatever Man United is willing to pay from Madrid.

He joined Real Madrid from Flamengo in 2018 for around £40 million.

Vinicius has played 136 times for Real Madrid, scoring 24 goals and assisting 30 times, with his output increasing this season.

Ralf Rangnick will be Man United’s manager for the remainder of the season.

The 63-year-old German is said to have agreed to take over at Old Trafford until the end of the season, after which he will serve as a consultant.

According to Russian reports, he has already arrived in England ahead of the agreement.

Due to work permit issues, he will not be in the dugout for Sunday’s game against Chelsea.

