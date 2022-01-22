Man United are refusing to budge in their transfer negotiations with Anthony Martial, with Sevilla eyeing Moussa Dembele as a replacement.

Man United are refusing to budge in their transfer negotiations with Anthony Martial, with Sevilla eyeing Moussa Dembele as a possible replacement.

SEVILLA are reportedly interested in signing Moussa Dembele as a replacement for Anthony Martial.

According to reports in Spain, the club is interested in a loan with an option to buy after their pursuit of the United striker stalled.

Martial is thought to be one of Sevilla’s top targets for a temporary switch ahead of their match against Celta Vigo.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, the France forward, 26, is one of a number of Red Devils who could be on their way out of Old Trafford.

According to reports, the striker is open to a move abroad, with Juventus and Barcelona reportedly interested.

The striker has only made seven Premier League appearances this season after being left out of the squad that faced Aston Villa on Saturday.

United could keep the forward if loan talks fall through, according to Marca. United play West Ham today.

The Premier League giants are thought to be in talks with Sevilla, who are four points behind LaLiga leaders Real Madrid.

Sevilla are expected to turn their attention to Dembele, 25, if their talks with United fail to yield the desired results.

The forward, who joined Lyon from Celtic on a five-year contract in 2018, spent the second half of last season on loan at Atletico Madrid in Spain.

During his time in Spain, the Frenchman battled an injured thigh and a cracked shinbone, and he failed to score for the LaLiga side.

He has rediscovered his form this season, scoring six goals in 14 Ligue One appearances for his side, who are currently tenth in France’s top flight.

Martial, a compatriot of Dembele’s, is said to be one of three Manchester United players who could leave the club.

In his 268 appearances for the club, the forward has 79 goals.

According to Bild, Ralf Rangnick may be willing to let the striker, along with Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani, leave the club.