Man United are still ‘picking up pieces’ from Sir Alex Ferguson’s disastrous transfer policy, according to Wayne Rooney.

Manchester United are still ‘picking up the pieces’ following Sir Alex Ferguson’s disastrous transfer policy, according to Wayne Rooney.

United’s all-time leading scorer Wayne Rooney believes Fergie saw the writing on the wall near the end of his reign.

After the FA Cup exit at the hands of Middlesbrough and Tuesday’s draw at Burnley, new Old Trafford manager Ralf Rangnick is under immense pressure to deliver a top-four finish.

Since Ferguson’s departure in 2013, United has not won the Premier League.

In the new Amazon documentary ‘Rooney,’ the former England captain blames the club’s decline and fall on the decision-makers, who started the rot by letting Carlos Tevez and Cristiano Ronaldo both leave.

“We sold Tevez, and then we sold Ronaldo,” Rooney said.

I was the last remaining high-profile player.

“I went into Ferguson’s office and said, ‘What’s the plan here? We’ve brought two young English players who haven’t proven themselves.’

“I recall Ferguson’s response being, ‘Get out of my office,'” says the narrator.

“When you look back five years from that meeting, Ferguson knew where the club was going and he got out of there as quickly as he could,” Rooney added.

“Right now, they’re still picking up the pieces.”

Rooney then surprised United – and Fergie – by attempting to force a transfer to Manchester City.

“They offered me a contract worth £200,000 per week,” he continued, “so it would have been quite easy for me to say ‘five years and £200,000 per week – let me sign it now.”

“It would have been very simple for me to do so.”

“However, I wanted to be successful on the field, and that is what matters to me the most.”

“I figured that if I get the fans to like me again, they’ll start singing my name again.”

“I would go to any length to help that team win.”

For them to win, I’d cheat.

“We kept winning league titles after league titles.”

In four years, we reached three Champions League finals.

“In terms of what we accomplished, it was probably the most successful four or five years in Premier League history, but it’s overshadowed by Manchester United’s Treble-winning season in 1999.”

