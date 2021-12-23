Man United boss John Murtough explains why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired after the Watford debacle and lays out his plans for the next manager.

Man United boss John Murtough explains why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired following the shambles at Watford and lays out his succession plan.

MANCHESTER UNITED’S football director John Murtough says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure was precipitated by a “turbulent” few months.

The Old Trafford hierarchy was pleased with the start of the season and the man in charge, but things went awry in the autumn.

Because of the Norwegian’s status at the club, they gave him every opportunity to right the wrongs, despite the disappointing results.

And they didn’t want to be seen approaching other bosses behind the hotseat’s back.

However, following the 4-1 loss to Watford, it became clear that the players had failed to react and that a change was required.

Murtough also admitted that the Red Devils have had a difficult eight years trying to fill the shoes of legendary former manager Alex Ferguson.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have all tried, with Ralf Rangnick, an experienced German, now in charge until the end of the season.

“It’s certainly been a turbulent period since we last met in September,” Murtough said in a fan forum, explaining his decision to sack Solskjaer.

“At the time, we were all feeling good about the season’s strong start.”

“There was reason to believe we’d be able to build on the progress we’d made over the previous two seasons.”

“However, things went awry after the promising early-season results.

“As a club, we believed Ole had earned the right to be given a chance to turn things around, but we didn’t get a response after the international break, and the Watford game made it clear that something needed to change.”

“We’re all disappointed by Ole’s departure, but he deserves to be judged on his entire career, not just the last few weeks.”

“He reshaped the squad and reshaped the club’s culture, leaving us in a better position today than when he came back in 2018.”

United did not want to look for a replacement for Solskjaer while he was still employed, according to Murtough.

As a result, Michael Carrick – one of the former manager’s coaches – was in charge of three matches.

Many critics claimed United lacked a strategy, but Murtough explained: “We did not approach other managers before Ole left out of respect for him.”

“Our plan then was to hire an experienced interim manager, and Ralf was the obvious choice; he’s someone I’ve admired for a long time, and we’re thrilled he’s here.”

“Though it’s early, there were encouraging signs…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.