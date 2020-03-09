Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expresses his delight after doing the league double over City

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shielded his eyes from the floodlights and peered up into the directors’ box. He located his family and blew kisses in their direction.

Two days after the first anniversary of his famous Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain, this felt like another special occasion.

Manchester City vanquished for the third time this season, Old Trafford bouncing. It must have felt like old times for the Norwegian.

Solskjaer had feared the worst to the last; that City, like Liverpool in October, would finally break United’s resistance and snatch a late equaliser.

His team held on, though. A 10th game unbeaten, seven wins, no defeats, eight clean sheets. This was the best of the lot, though, and why Solskjaer was scouring the stands.

‘Family,’ he confirmed. ‘Of course it is (a special moment). We should have done this to Liverpool and you’re thinking it’s not going to be when you miss the opportunities to make it 2-0.

‘It’s a privilege to be a manager of a squad with this attitude. You can’t ask for more. For our players to beat a team like Manchester City is fantastic, I’m delighted for them.

‘The desire, attitude, commitment, the connection between with the fans – what a day they’ve had today. It’s a derby, the fans love it the players love it.

‘I haven’t beaten Pep (Guardiola) three times, my players have. But I believe in my capability of improving this club. We know we lack one two three players to be considered a title contender, but we feel we are improving all the time.’

Solskjaer was again delighted with Bruno Fernandes who was engaged in a tetchy exchange with Guardiola on the touchline towards the end.

‘You need character at this club, but this team have got that,’ said the United boss. ‘We have started something we believe in and Bruno has helped that.

‘He has everything. He has the desire commitment but is also the risk taker. He has the courage to make mistakes.’

Solskjaer’s only complaint was that neither referee Mike Dean or VAR thought Nicolas Otamendi’s challenge on Fred in the first half was worthy of a penalty.

‘Clear penalty,’ he insisted. ‘They checked it apparently so we have got different eyes.’