Man United chase Argentina U-20 star Almada

By Denis Bedoya on May 13, 2020

Manchester United are among several European clubs reportedly pursuing Argentinian teenager Thiago Almada.

The Premier League giants have made an 18 million-euro offer to prise the 19-year-old away from Velez Sarsfield, according to Argentina’s Ole news portal.

It added that Atletico Madrid could also make a move for the Argentina under-20 midfielder, who is understood to have a 25 million-euro release clause in his Velez contract.

Almada has made 37 first-team appearances for Velez and scored seven goals since being promoted from the club’s youth academy in 2018.

Last year, he was called up to Argentina’s under-20 side, for whom he has played seven matches and netted one goal. 

