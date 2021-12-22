Man United, Chelsea, and other Premier League teams will benefit greatly from the government’s decision to lift Covid’s isolation, allowing top players to return.

The government reduced the Covid-19 self-isolation period from ten to seven days, giving Premier League teams a timely boost.

That means a slew of big names could return to action this weekend for the round of Boxing Day games.

They must, however, show a negative lateral flow test result two days in a row.

According to the UKHSA, a seven-day isolation period combined with two negative lateral flow test results had nearly the same protective effect as a 10-day isolation period without testing.

“We want to reduce the disruption from Covid-19 to people’s everyday lives,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid said in a statement.

If they are coronavirus negative, any player who contracted the virus on December 17 could still play on Sunday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be overjoyed by the news, as the influential defender Virgil van Dijk could return to his starting lineup.

With seven positive tests last week, Chelsea is one of the worst-affected clubs by the virus.

The Blues’ 1-1 draw with Everton saw Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, and Callum Hudson-Odoi return from their bans.

Jorginho, Kai Havertz, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek could all be involved in the Aston Villa match.

Manchester United’s training facility was temporarily shut down after 19 players and staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

The Red Devils did not say how many of their players were infected with the virus, but games against Brighton and Brentford were rescheduled.

Ralf Rangnick, on the other hand, may have a number of his stars available for the Bank Holiday Monday match against Newcastle.

Arsenal should have Pablo Mari and Sambi Lokonga available, while Spurs have eight players back after being kicked out of the Uefa Conference League after failing to fulfill a fixture against Rennes due to coronavirus.

