Man United, Chelsea, and other Premier League teams will benefit greatly from the government’s decision to shorten Covid’s isolation period, allowing top players to return.

The government has reduced the Covid-19 self-isolation period from ten to seven days, which has given Premier League teams a timely boost.

As a result, a slew of big names could be back in action this weekend for the round of Boxing Day games.

They must, however, show a negative lateral flow test result for two days in a row.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), a seven-day isolation period combined with two negative lateral flow test results provided nearly the same level of protection as a 10-day isolation period without testing.

“We want to reduce the disruption from Covid-19 to people’s everyday lives,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid in a statement.

If they are coronavirus negative, any player who contracted the virus on December 17 may now be eligible for Sunday’s games.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be overjoyed by the news, as he could see influential defender Virgil van Dijk return to his starting lineup.

With seven positive tests last week, Chelsea was one of the worst-affected clubs by the virus.

The Blues’ 1-1 draw with Everton saw Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, and Callum Hudson-Odoi emerge from their quarantine.

Jorginho, Kai Havertz, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek could all play against Aston Villa.

Manchester United’s training base was temporarily shut down after 19 players and staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The Red Devils did not say how many of their players were infected with the virus, and games against Brighton and Brentford were postponed as a result.

Ralf Rangnick, on the other hand, could have a number of his stars available for the Bank Holiday Monday match against Newcastle.

Arsenal should have Pablo Mari and Sambi Lokonga available, while Spurs have eight players back after being kicked out of the Uefa Conference League after failing to fulfill a fixture against Rennes due to coronavirus.

