Man United chief Ed Woodward ‘gave Bournemouth 15 minutes to accept Josh King bid’

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward ‘gave Bournemouth 15 minutes to accept a £25million offer for Josh King’ before making the decision to sign Odion Ighalo on loan.

Signing a new striker became a matter of urgency for the Old Trafford club in the closing days of the January transfer window after Marcus Rashford’s back injury left them short up front.

King, a former United academy graduate who made two first-team appearances, was one potential target as the clock ticked down towards the deadline.

And, according to The Athletic, Woodward chose to apply pressure on Bournemouth by telling their chief executive Neill Blake he had 15 minutes to take or leave a £25m offer for King.

‘You have 15 minutes to tell us whether you accept, or we’ll be signing a player from China,’ it is reported Woodward said to Blake.

Bournemouth allowed the time to elapse without a decision and United eventually signed the former Watford striker Ighalo on loan from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season.

Ighalo is likely to make his United debut when they travel to Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday evening.

But King was left disappointed his ‘dream’ move back to United wasn’t completed.

Speaking following Bournemouth’s 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United last Sunday, King discussed the subject with Norwegian station TV2.

‘How close it was I have no complete answer to. I have to watch what I say,’ the striker said.

‘I had some faith that it was going to happen. And it was a bit sensitive for me considering that I moved to England as a 16-year-old to achieve my dream and wanted to reach that goal at Manchester United.

‘It did not [happen]and then I made a choice and left. When you hear that you are connected to United and a bid comes in, then the feelings you had as a 16-year-old come back to you.

‘But why it did not happen, I do not know. I’m a Bournemouth player and I really enjoy it here. But it had been a dream come true, I will not lie.’

King has scored three goals and contributed two assists in 18 appearances for Bournemouth so far this season.

He rejected offers from Chelsea, Sunderland and Ipswich Town to sign for United from Norwegian club Valerenga at the age of 16 in January 2008.

King made progress in the youth and reserve ranks, working with current United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and was rewarded when Sir Alex Ferguson handed him a first-team debut off the bench in a third-round League Cup tie against Wolves in September 2009.

But facing strong competition for attacking places, King only made one more first-team appearance, going out to Preston North End, Borussia Monchengladbach, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers on loan.

He ultimately signed permanently for Blackburn in January 2013 before joining Bournemouth in 2015.

King has since scored 47 times in 161 matches for the Cherries, where he is under contract until 2021.

After his return to United fell through, Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe spoke about the situation.

He said: ‘That was a difficult couple of days for him, but he’s very focused on our current position.

‘It was a huge compliment and a huge moment for him, to have Manchester United come in and express an interest.’

Howe said he would be open to King moving elsewhere in the summer.

‘He knows we’re in a relegation fight – it’s no time for him to focus on himself. He knows that and he’s very much a team player,’ added the Cherries boss.

‘He’s looking forward to being fit and contributing to our battle.

‘There can be no thought of individual situations when you’re in the position that we’re in, we need everyone pulling in the same direction for the benefit of the team.

‘And if we can do that, then we can reassess in the summer.’